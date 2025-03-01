First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

First Financial Bancorp. has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years. First Financial Bancorp. has a dividend payout ratio of 35.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of FFBC opened at $27.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.02. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $31.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 18.67%. Analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

FFBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FFBC

About First Financial Bancorp.

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.