First Atlantic Nickel (CVE:FAN) Shares Up 30% – Here’s What Happened

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (CVE:FAN – Get Free Report) shares rose 30% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 2,223,805 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 583% from the average daily volume of 325,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

First Atlantic Nickel Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$21.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.80.

First Atlantic Nickel Company Profile

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, silver, cobalt, gold, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned option to acquire TL Nickel Project located in the Churchill Province of Labrador, Canada.

