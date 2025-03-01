First Atlantic Nickel (CVE:FAN) Shares Up 30% – Here’s What Happened

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (CVE:FAN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 30% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.33. 2,223,805 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 583% from the average session volume of 325,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
First Atlantic Nickel Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$21.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.80.
About First Atlantic Nickel
First Atlantic Nickel Corp. engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, silver, cobalt, gold, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned option to acquire TL Nickel Project located in the Churchill Province of Labrador, Canada.
