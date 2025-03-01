Financial Comparison: SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) and Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report) and Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

SEALSQ has a beta of -20.65, meaning that its stock price is 2,165% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kopin has a beta of 2.73, meaning that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SEALSQ and Kopin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEALSQ 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kopin 0 0 4 0 3.00

Profitability

SEALSQ currently has a consensus target price of $1.75, suggesting a potential downside of 39.24%. Kopin has a consensus target price of $2.63, suggesting a potential upside of 90.22%. Given Kopin’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kopin is more favorable than SEALSQ.

This table compares SEALSQ and Kopin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEALSQ N/A N/A N/A Kopin -109.38% -165.86% -42.90%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SEALSQ and Kopin”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEALSQ $20.14 million 13.47 -$3.27 million N/A N/A Kopin $44.27 million 4.95 -$19.75 million ($0.41) -3.37

SEALSQ has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kopin.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.3% of SEALSQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of Kopin shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Kopin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kopin beats SEALSQ on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services. The company provides device-to-cloud authentication, device attestation for matter, GSMA root certificate, device-to-device authentication, data protection, anti-counterfeiting and brand protection, security access, device ID provisioning, identity lifecycle management, and satellite IoT connectivity solutions. Its products are used in various applications, such as smart energy, smart home, automotive EV charging, consumer IoT, aerospace and military, telecommunications, logistics, medical, luxury, and other industrial applications. SEALSQ Corp was founded in 2022 and is based in Cointrin, Switzerland.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products. The company’s products are used for soldier thermal weapon rifle sights, avionic fixed and rotary wing pilot helmets, armored vehicle targeting systems, and training and simulation headsets; industrial and medical headsets; 3D optical inspection systems; and consumer augmented reality and virtual reality wearable headsets systems. Kopin Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

