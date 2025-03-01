FIGS’s (FIGS) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for FIGS’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FIGS. Barclays cut their target price on FIGS from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on FIGS from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.35.

FIGS stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. FIGS has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $776.03 million, a PE ratio of 76.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average of $5.77.

In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 26,855 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $160,055.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 354,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,157.16. The trade was a 7.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIGS. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FIGS during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FIGS by 395.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

