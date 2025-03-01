Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Stake Raised by Goodwin Investment Advisory

Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,980 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 16.7% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Goodwin Investment Advisory owned 0.36% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $31,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,923,000 after purchasing an additional 196,783 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,169,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,622,000 after purchasing an additional 520,113 shares during the period. Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $15,492,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 608,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,452,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.77. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

