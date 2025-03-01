Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Bank OZK

Bank OZK raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,390.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,180,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $95,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,072 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,304.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 605,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,927,000 after purchasing an additional 562,154 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,433,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $371,343,000 after purchasing an additional 538,514 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 630,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,846,000 after purchasing an additional 297,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,137,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,909,000 after acquiring an additional 222,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,507.06. This represents a 6.74 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $71.19 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.71 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.49 and a 200-day moving average of $82.30. The firm has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 61.30%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

