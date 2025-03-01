FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.38 EPS

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($4.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.68) by ($1.38), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $145.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.45 million.

FAT Brands Stock Performance

Shares of FAT traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $3.29. 53,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,118. The company has a market capitalization of $56.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00. FAT Brands has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $9.13.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

