FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.38 EPS

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($4.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.68) by ($1.38), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $145.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.45 million.
FAT Brands Stock Performance
Shares of FAT traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $3.29. 53,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,118. The company has a market capitalization of $56.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00. FAT Brands has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $9.13.
FAT Brands Company Profile
