FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Issues Earnings Results

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($4.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.68) by ($1.38), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $145.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.45 million.

FAT Brands Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ FAT traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.29. The stock had a trading volume of 53,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,118. The company has a market capitalization of $56.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.00. FAT Brands has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $9.13.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

