FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Issues Earnings Results

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($4.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.68) by ($1.38), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $145.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.45 million.
FAT Brands Stock Down 4.1 %
NASDAQ FAT traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.29. The stock had a trading volume of 53,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,118. The company has a market capitalization of $56.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.00. FAT Brands has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $9.13.
FAT Brands Company Profile
