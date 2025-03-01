Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Short Interest Update

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, a decline of 49.2% from the January 31st total of 203,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 665,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FANUY opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average is $13.79. Fanuc has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Fanuc had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 17.59%. Analysts anticipate that Fanuc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

