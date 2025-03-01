Fannie Mae (OTC:FNMA) Shares Up 4.2% – Time to Buy?

Fannie Mae (OTC:FNMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.65 and last traded at $6.55. 8,838,147 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 12,334,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fannie Mae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.71.

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of financing for mortgages in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

