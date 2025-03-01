Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2,051.71 and last traded at C$2,041.57. 7,009 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 72,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2,039.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FFH. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,200.00 to C$2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cormark raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$2,125.00 to C$2,250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,850.00 to C$2,200.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2,001.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1,836.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, Director Brian Johnston Porter acquired 100 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2,104.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$210,488.00. Also, Director R. William Mcfarland sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.21, for a total transaction of C$121,008.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 111 shares of company stock worth $232,454. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Articles

