Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,358,000 after purchasing an additional 65,297 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 241,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,677,000 after purchasing an additional 62,653 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 79,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,777,000 after purchasing an additional 40,574 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,845.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,169,000 after purchasing an additional 35,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 102,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,783,000 after purchasing an additional 29,582 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FICO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,088.15.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,884.63 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $1,105.65 and a 1 year high of $2,402.52. The company has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.49, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,892.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,976.67.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,500 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,373.85, for a total value of $8,308,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,760,920.75. The trade was a 7.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total transaction of $10,843,422.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,026,643.74. The trade was a 12.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,170 shares of company stock valued at $27,132,248. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

