Factorial Partners LLC Sells 400 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Factorial Partners LLC lowered its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. United Rentals accounts for approximately 4.1% of Factorial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter worth $247,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 31,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,187,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $642.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $721.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $767.74. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.48 and a 12 month high of $896.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price (down previously from $963.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $829.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on United Rentals

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $701,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,128. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.