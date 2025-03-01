Factorial Partners LLC Grows Stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Air Lease accounts for 2.3% of Factorial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Factorial Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Air Lease worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Air Lease by 2,018.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Air Lease by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Air Lease by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 20.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AL opened at $47.97 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $52.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.36 and its 200 day moving average is $46.54.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.44. Air Lease had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 8.01%. Research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Air Lease from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Lease currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Air Lease Profile

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

