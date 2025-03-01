Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the third quarter worth $32,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $59,353.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,134.47. This represents a 39.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXC. Barclays upped their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI raised Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.13.

Exelon Stock Up 0.9 %

Exelon stock opened at $44.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

