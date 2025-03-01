Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG) is Teilinger Capital Ltd.’s Largest Position

Teilinger Capital Ltd. reduced its position in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 650,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Evergy comprises 7.0% of Teilinger Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Teilinger Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Evergy worth $40,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in Evergy by 7,234.3% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,613,000 after buying an additional 1,282,275 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Evergy by 131.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,004,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,294,000 after buying an additional 1,138,138 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Evergy by 15,406.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 921,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,721,000 after buying an additional 915,603 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 42.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,135,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,392,000 after buying an additional 634,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Evergy by 25.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,848,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,650,000 after buying an additional 583,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Evergy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $68.91 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.60 and a twelve month high of $69.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.12.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 70.45%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

