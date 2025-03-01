Evergreen Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Evergreen Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,765 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Evergreen Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Evergreen Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 160,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,989 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,790,000 after acquiring an additional 118,202 shares in the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $545,000. Bank OZK grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 41,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 22,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $99.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $94.85 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.23 and a 200 day moving average of $98.73.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

