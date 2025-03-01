Everest Global (LON:EVST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Everest Global (LON:EVST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX 248 ($3.12) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Everest Global Price Performance

LON:EVST opened at GBX 1.29 ($0.02) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £998,331.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.66. Everest Global has a 1-year low of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 3 ($0.04).

Get Everest Global alerts:

Everest Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Everest Global Plc, through its subsidiary, invests and trades in agricultural and ancillary sectors in South Africa. The company is involved in the importation, milling, blending, and packaging of agricultural products that include herbs, spices, seasonings, and confectionary. It also manufactures chilli and paprika blended products; and trades in black pepper, chilli flakes, coconut, and dehydrated garlic products, as well as sugar beans, sesame seeds, white pepper, roasted coriander, and pumpkin seeds.

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.