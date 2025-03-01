Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 405,900 shares, a drop of 62.7% from the January 31st total of 1,088,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,029.5 days.
Essity AB (publ) Price Performance
ETTYF stock remained flat at $24.85 during midday trading on Friday. 2,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083. Essity AB has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average of $27.38.
Essity AB (publ) Company Profile
