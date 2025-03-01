Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 405,900 shares, a drop of 62.7% from the January 31st total of 1,088,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,029.5 days.

Essity AB (publ) Price Performance

ETTYF stock remained flat at $24.85 during midday trading on Friday. 2,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083. Essity AB has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average of $27.38.

Essity AB (publ) Company Profile

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services in Europe, North and Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Health & Medical, Consumer Goods, and Professional Hygiene segments. The Health & Medical segment offers incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, wet wipes, wash gloves, and digital solutions with sensor technology under the TENA, Leukoplast, JOBST, Actimove, Cutimed, Delta-Cast, AquaCast Liner, and Hydrofera brands to family caregivers, professional caregivers, and patients and consumers through pharmacies, medical device stores, hospitals, distributors, care institutions, and e-commerce.

