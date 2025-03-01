Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock Holdings Increased by Aew Capital Management L P

Aew Capital Management L P increased its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,230 shares during the quarter. Equity Residential accounts for 1.2% of Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Aew Capital Management L P owned about 0.09% of Equity Residential worth $24,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 55,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,297,000 after acquiring an additional 60,942 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,778,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EQR shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.46.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In other news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $46,262.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,340.34. The trade was a 2.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 9,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $683,728.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,106.67. The trade was a 26.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,763 shares of company stock worth $1,424,217. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $74.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $59.19 and a 1-year high of $78.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 99.26%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Articles

