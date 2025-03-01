EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Acquired by Dynasty Wealth Management LLC

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of EQT by 184.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Up 3.5 %

EQT stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. EQT Co. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $56.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 120.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average of $42.32.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. As a group, analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In other EQT news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $1,351,803.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,038,086.64. This trade represents a 13.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQT. Piper Sandler upped their price target on EQT from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EQT from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com raised EQT to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on EQT from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.39.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

