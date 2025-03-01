EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,146 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Inv LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 989 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $126.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.88. The company has a market cap of $71.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.27. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.83 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

EOG Resources declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to purchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on EOG. Truist Financial raised their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.30.

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

