enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) Releases Earnings Results

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05, Zacks reports.

enVVeno Medical Stock Down 9.9 %

Shares of enVVeno Medical stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $3.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,170. The company has a market capitalization of $55.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.70. enVVeno Medical has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $6.97.

enVVeno Medical Company Profile

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

