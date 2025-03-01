Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.69, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.95 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 16.11%.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TRDA stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $446.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of -0.17. Entrada Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $21.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRDA. Roth Capital raised shares of Entrada Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Entrada Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 22,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $476,359.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,402,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,447,173.73. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 5,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,980. This represents a 6.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

