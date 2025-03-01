Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stock Holdings Lifted by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 65.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2,138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.69. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $21.45.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.325 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 101.56%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.55.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

