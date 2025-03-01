Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Trading Up 6.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$6.17 and last traded at C$6.17. 165,847 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 496,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.78.

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 19.23 and a current ratio of 18.01. The firm has a market cap of C$825.51 million, a P/E ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.77.

Insider Transactions at Energy Fuels

In other news, Director James Birks Bovaird sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.85, for a total transaction of C$78,500.00. Also, Director Alexander Morrison sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.17, for a total transaction of C$143,035.39. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

