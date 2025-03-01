Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday,Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Energy Fuels’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Energy Fuels Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Energy Fuels stock opened at C$5.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 18.01 and a quick ratio of 19.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.77. The stock has a market cap of C$825.51 million, a P/E ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.54. Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of C$5.71 and a 1-year high of C$10.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Fuels

In other news, Director Alexander Morrison sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.17, for a total transaction of C$143,035.39. Also, Director James Birks Bovaird sold 10,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.85, for a total transaction of C$78,500.00. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

