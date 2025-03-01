Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 4473070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UUUU has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Energy Fuels from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Roth Capital upgraded Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UUUU

Energy Fuels Trading Up 2.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.57. The stock has a market cap of $818.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 1.68.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Alex G. Morrison sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 165,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,820.16. The trade was a 9.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $54,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 178,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,387.20. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Fuels

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 128,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 364,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Fuels

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.