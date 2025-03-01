Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Given New C$17.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$17.75 in a report issued on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.97.

EFX opened at C$11.51 on Friday. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of C$6.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is -10.86%.

In other Enerflex news, Director Joanne Linette Cox purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.65 per share, with a total value of C$34,115.00. Insiders acquired 2,920 shares of company stock valued at $38,874 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

