Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 59.8% from the January 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Endesa Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEZY traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 16,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,991. Endesa has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78.

Endesa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.2627 dividend. This is an increase from Endesa’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Endesa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.16%.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

