Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.56.

EXK opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average is $3.97. The stock has a market cap of $961.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,125,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,994,000 after buying an additional 658,215 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $964,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

