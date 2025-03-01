Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $36.37 and last traded at $38.95, with a volume of 1769552 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.86.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ECPG. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.
Encore Capital Group Trading Down 3.2 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $893.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.97.
Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $265.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.40 million. Encore Capital Group had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.70%. Analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.
Encore Capital Group Company Profile
Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.
