Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Stock Position Increased by Williamson Legacy Group LLC

Williamson Legacy Group LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Williamson Legacy Group LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EHC. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Encompass Health news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $495,578.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,129.56. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $100.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $73.68 and a one year high of $104.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.48%. Analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.67.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

