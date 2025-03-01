Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 106.40%. The business had revenue of $38.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.88 million.
Ellington Financial Trading Up 7.9 %
Shares of Ellington Financial stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.87, a quick ratio of 37.04 and a current ratio of 37.04. Ellington Financial has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.97.
Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.08%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ellington Financial
About Ellington Financial
Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ellington Financial
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.