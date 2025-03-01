Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELEV. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Elevation Oncology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevation Oncology

Shares of ELEV opened at $0.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.63. Elevation Oncology has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 17.77 and a quick ratio of 17.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Elevation Oncology by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 15,531 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevation Oncology by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,560 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Elevation Oncology by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 16,962 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Elevation Oncology by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevation Oncology by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 815,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Elevation Oncology

(Get Free Report

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elevation Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevation Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.