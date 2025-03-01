Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Holdings Lifted by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Element Solutions by 610.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Element Solutions by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Element Solutions by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Price Performance

NYSE ESI opened at $26.12 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.37.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.24 million. Research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Element Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Element Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ESI

Element Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.