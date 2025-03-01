Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCFree Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut Elastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Elastic from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.09.

Elastic Stock Up 14.9 %

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $116.38 on Friday. Elastic has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $136.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 211.61 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.85 and its 200-day moving average is $95.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $382.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.85 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.39%. Equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $758,678.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,742,647.12. The trade was a 1.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 3.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 7.0% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

