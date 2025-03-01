Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CFO Scott B. Ullem Sells 11,250 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $796,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,791.86. The trade was a 27.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $71.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,955,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.20. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,057,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,484 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 4,800,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $355,344,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $3,702,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $4,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

