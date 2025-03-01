Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBLW) Short Interest Update

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the January 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Edible Garden Stock Down 4.8 %
Shares of Edible Garden stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03. Edible Garden has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.12.
Edible Garden Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Edible Garden
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for Edible Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edible Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.