Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBLW) Short Interest Update

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the January 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Edible Garden Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of Edible Garden stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03. Edible Garden has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.12.

Get Edible Garden alerts:

Edible Garden Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.

Receive News & Ratings for Edible Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edible Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.