Ecommerce Stocks To Consider – March 1st

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, W.W. Grainger, BellRing Brands, and GameStop are the five Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares in companies that primarily conduct their business online, directly benefiting from trends in digital consumer behavior and the broader growth of internet commerce. These stocks often include online retailers, digital marketplaces, and other technology-enabled commerce sectors, making them sensitive to shifts in consumer preferences and technological advancements. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.65. 25,437,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,829,563. The stock has a market cap of $792.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55. Walmart has a 52 week low of $58.20 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.27. 5,332,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,878,225. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $85.32 and a 12 month high of $109.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

NYSE GWW traded up $10.08 on Friday, hitting $1,021.00. 312,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,263. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $874.98 and a 52-week high of $1,227.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,063.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,073.98.

BellRing Brands (BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock traded up $2.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,198,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,757. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $80.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.99.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

NYSE GME traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,123,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,303,334. GameStop has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $64.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.26 and a beta of -0.11.

