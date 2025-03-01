East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,322,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140,482 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.95% of East West Bancorp worth $126,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,203,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 178.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

East West Bancorp stock opened at $94.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.78 and a 52-week high of $113.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $133,275.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,643.21. The trade was a 8.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on EWBC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.38.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

