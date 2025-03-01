Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DYN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised Dyne Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Baird R W upgraded Dyne Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Shares of DYN opened at $13.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.73. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $47.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 1,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $40,914.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,573,433.36. This represents a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,334 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $65,632.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,671,382.20. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,387 shares of company stock valued at $142,789. 20.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 143,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,804,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

