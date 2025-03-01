Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Sells 531 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CB. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Chubb in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE CB opened at $285.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $271.02 and its 200 day moving average is $279.73. The company has a market capitalization of $115.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $238.85 and a fifty-two week high of $302.05.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.73.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

