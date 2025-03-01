Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. First American Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 35,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS stock opened at $622.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $381.42 and a 12-month high of $672.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $616.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $562.46. The firm has a market cap of $194.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $690.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.69.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.69, for a total value of $4,758,905.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,042.41. This trade represents a 43.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total value of $3,313,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,506.25. This represents a 59.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

