Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,450 Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Rubrik by 6.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 360,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Rubrik by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 248,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 49,372 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rubrik by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 72,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Rubrik in the 3rd quarter worth about $336,000. 49.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rubrik news, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 337,545 shares in the company, valued at $16,877,250. This trade represents a 6.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,342.80. This represents a 94.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 610,334 shares of company stock valued at $40,413,942.

Shares of RBRK stock opened at $64.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.58. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

Several brokerages have commented on RBRK. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Rubrik from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.56.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

