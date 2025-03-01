Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,644 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BNP Paribas cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.47.
PepsiCo Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $153.47 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.51 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $210.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.60.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
