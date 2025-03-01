Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,644 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BNP Paribas cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.47.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $153.47 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.51 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $210.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.