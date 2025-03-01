Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 35 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $515.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $487.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $463.40. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $355.41 and a 12-month high of $522.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $585.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO George C. Bobb III sold 6,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.77, for a total value of $3,203,013.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,322,445.14. This trade represents a 37.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 5,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.22, for a total value of $2,989,092.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 144,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,910,255.66. The trade was a 3.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,190 shares of company stock worth $16,386,864. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

