Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 54.7% from the January 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Dundee Trading Down 2.6 %

OTCMKTS DDEJF traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.36. 10,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,133. The company has a market capitalization of $121.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 36.87 and a quick ratio of 36.87. Dundee has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15.

About Dundee

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

