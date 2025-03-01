Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 54.7% from the January 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Dundee Trading Down 2.6 %
OTCMKTS DDEJF traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.36. 10,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,133. The company has a market capitalization of $121.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 36.87 and a quick ratio of 36.87. Dundee has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15.
About Dundee
