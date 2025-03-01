Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH) Short Interest Update

Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 952,800 shares, a growth of 232.0% from the January 31st total of 287,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 30.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominari

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dominari stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.89% of Dominari worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 42.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominari alerts:

Dominari Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DOMH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.80. 268,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,458,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Dominari has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $13.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.49.

Dominari Announces Dividend

Dominari Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

(Get Free Report)

Dominari Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.